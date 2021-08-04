Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Kingstone Companies, Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NASDAQ:KINS)

Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Kingstone Companies in a report issued on Monday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler analyst P. Newsome now forecasts that the insurance provider will post earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.23. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Kingstone Companies’ FY2021 earnings at $0.22 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Kingstone Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th.

KINS stock opened at $7.79 on Wednesday. Kingstone Companies has a 52-week low of $5.40 and a 52-week high of $8.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $83.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.87.

Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The insurance provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.11). Kingstone Companies had a negative return on equity of 2.86% and a net margin of 4.36%. The firm had revenue of $39.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.30 million.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Kingstone Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -533.33%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Kingstone Companies by 10.4% during the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 566,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,834,000 after acquiring an additional 53,531 shares during the period. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC increased its stake in shares of Kingstone Companies by 9.6% during the second quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 243,914 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,902,000 after purchasing an additional 21,410 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kingstone Companies by 2.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 174,620 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 3,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Kingstone Companies by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 49,259 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,606 shares during the last quarter. 38.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kingstone Companies Company Profile

Kingstone Companies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Kingstone Insurance Company, underwrites property and casualty insurance products to individuals in New York. The company offers personal lines insurance products, including homeowners and dwelling fire multi-peril, cooperative/condominiums, renters, and personal umbrella policies.

