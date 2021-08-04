MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.480-$3.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.730. The company issued revenue guidance of $690 million-$750 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $732.49 million.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MKSI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on MKS Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a buy rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $215.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $250.00 price objective (up previously from $225.00) on shares of MKS Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on MKS Instruments from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on MKS Instruments from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $217.20.

Shares of MKS Instruments stock opened at $155.79 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $171.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a current ratio of 5.05. MKS Instruments has a one year low of $101.78 and a one year high of $199.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 1.53.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.09. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 17.67% and a return on equity of 22.64%. On average, analysts forecast that MKS Instruments will post 11.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 27th. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.84%.

In other news, SVP David Philip Henry sold 284 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.70, for a total value of $53,022.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $337,180.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

About MKS Instruments

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power delivery products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

