Millennium Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Velocity Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:VELOU)

Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Velocity Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:VELOU) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 700,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,902,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Velocity Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $449,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Velocity Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $16,878,000. TIG Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Velocity Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $325,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new stake in Velocity Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $345,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Velocity Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $986,000.

Get Velocity Acquisition alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS VELOU opened at $10.17 on Wednesday. Velocity Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.75 and a 52-week high of $10.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.00.

Velocity Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in digital transformation businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Ridgefield, Connecticut.

Featured Story: Call Option

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VELOU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Velocity Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:VELOU).

Receive News & Ratings for Velocity Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Velocity Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.