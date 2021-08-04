Millennium Management LLC Has $6.98 Million Stock Holdings in SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC)

Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) by 440.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 514,702 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 419,394 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in SITE Centers were worth $6,979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of SITE Centers by 42.2% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,215,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,723,000 after acquiring an additional 1,547,457 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of SITE Centers by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,115,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,688,000 after acquiring an additional 105,571 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of SITE Centers by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 621,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,434,000 after acquiring an additional 22,543 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of SITE Centers by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,888,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,172,000 after acquiring an additional 165,034 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in SITE Centers by 69.5% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 276,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,749,000 after buying an additional 113,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.54% of the company’s stock.

SITC stock opened at $15.82 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.18. SITE Centers Corp. has a one year low of $6.59 and a one year high of $16.52. The company has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 175.80 and a beta of 1.73.

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. SITE Centers had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 2.53%. Research analysts expect that SITE Centers Corp. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. This is an increase from SITE Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. SITE Centers’s payout ratio is 48.48%.

SITC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of SITE Centers from $14.50 to $15.75 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of SITE Centers from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of SITE Centers from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. SITE Centers presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.53.

In related news, Director Terrance R. Ahern sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.80, for a total value of $666,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 126,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,869,402.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Terrance R. Ahern sold 65,907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.55, for a total value of $958,946.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 273,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,975,220.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 120,907 shares of company stock valued at $1,767,847. 20.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SITE Centers Company Profile

SITE Centers Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, lease, and management of shopping centers. It operates through the Shopping Centers and Loan Investments segments. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Beachwood, OH.

