Millennium Management LLC Has $7.01 Million Position in Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC)

Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC) by 1,431.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 595,061 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 556,199 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned about 1.82% of Fulcrum Therapeutics worth $7,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FULC. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 422.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,905 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 570.6% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 3,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 3,110 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Institutional investors own 80.28% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director James A. Geraghty acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.16 per share, for a total transaction of $91,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 90,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $830,940.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 14,488 shares of company stock worth $132,179. Company insiders own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fulcrum Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Fulcrum Therapeutics from $20.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.11.

NASDAQ FULC opened at $7.28 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.93. Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.85 and a 52 week high of $18.38.

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.12. Fulcrum Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 61.65% and a negative net margin of 539.31%. The company had revenue of $4.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products for improving the lives of patients with genetically defined diseases in the areas of high unmet medical need in the United States. Its product candidates are losmapimod, a small molecule that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy, a rare, progressive, and disabling muscle wasting disorder that leads to significant physical impairments and disability; and FTX-6058, a small molecule designed to upregulate fetal hemoglobin in patients with sickle cell disease and Ã-thalassemia.

