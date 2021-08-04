Millennium Management LLC Acquires Shares of 34,074 TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 34,074 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,136,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in TopBuild by 62.5% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 143 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TopBuild in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in TopBuild in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in TopBuild by 1,808.3% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 229 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in TopBuild in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. 95.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BLD stock opened at $216.73 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. TopBuild Corp. has a twelve month low of $128.91 and a twelve month high of $235.50. The company has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.11 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $192.93.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.27. TopBuild had a return on equity of 20.11% and a net margin of 9.12%. The business had revenue of $834.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $807.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.68 EPS. TopBuild’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that TopBuild Corp. will post 10.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on BLD shares. BTIG Research upped their price objective on TopBuild from $256.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and set a $234.00 target price on shares of TopBuild in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised TopBuild from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $223.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.08.

In related news, Director Carl T. Camden sold 5,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.15, for a total transaction of $1,154,013.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,581,587.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TopBuild Corp. installs and distributes insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Distribution. It offers insulation products, rain gutters, glass and windows, afterpaint products, fireproofing and firestopping products, garage doors, fireplaces, closet shelving, roofing materials, accessories, and other products; and insulation installation services.

