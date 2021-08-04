NeoPhotonics Co. to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of ($0.17) Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NYSE:NPTN)

NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN) – B. Riley dropped their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for NeoPhotonics in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 2nd. B. Riley analyst D. Kang now forecasts that the semiconductor company will post earnings of ($0.17) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.16). B. Riley also issued estimates for NeoPhotonics’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.74) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS.

Get NeoPhotonics alerts:

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.07. NeoPhotonics had a negative net margin of 6.38% and a negative return on equity of 6.65%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NeoPhotonics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.81.

Shares of NPTN opened at $8.90 on Wednesday. NeoPhotonics has a 12 month low of $5.75 and a 12 month high of $14.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $456.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.70 and a beta of 0.92.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in NeoPhotonics during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in NeoPhotonics by 4,963.0% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 15,037 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 14,740 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its position in NeoPhotonics by 94.1% in the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 8,404 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 4,075 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in NeoPhotonics by 2,351.7% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 10,150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 9,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in NeoPhotonics in the 1st quarter valued at about $137,000. 83.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Bandel L. Carano sold 7,407 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.26, for a total transaction of $75,995.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,357.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Chiyue Cheung sold 14,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.52, for a total transaction of $151,488.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 14,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $151,488. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 125,032 shares of company stock valued at $1,160,797. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

NeoPhotonics Company Profile

NeoPhotonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells optoelectronic products that transmit and receive high speed digital optical signals for cloud and hyperscale data center internet content provider and telecom networks worldwide. It offers high speed products, including transmitter, receiver, and switching products for 400G and optical transmission applications over distances of 2 to 2,000 kilometers; ultra-narrow linewidth tunable lasers that generate ultra-pure wavelength or color for coherent transmission; and integrated coherent receivers (ICRs) that decode the phase and polarization encoded coherent optical signals.

Recommended Story: Index Funds

Receive News & Ratings for NeoPhotonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeoPhotonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.