Piper Sandler Weighs in on The Bancorp, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:TBBK)

The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of The Bancorp in a report issued on Monday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler analyst F. Schiraldi now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.42 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.46. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for The Bancorp’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.42 EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS.

Get The Bancorp alerts:

The Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.07. The Bancorp had a net margin of 39.26% and a return on equity of 17.38%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd.

Shares of TBBK opened at $23.56 on Wednesday. The Bancorp has a 1-year low of $7.95 and a 1-year high of $26.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.58.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of The Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $60,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in shares of The Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $72,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $87,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of The Bancorp by 69.6% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,948 shares of the bank’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,030 shares during the period. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of The Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.32% of the company’s stock.

In other The Bancorp news, EVP John Leto sold 44,820 shares of The Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.60, for a total value of $1,102,572.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 183,924 shares in the company, valued at $4,524,530.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Walter T. Beach sold 10,000 shares of The Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.14, for a total transaction of $241,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,842 shares in the company, valued at $865,225.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 76,820 shares of company stock worth $1,860,092. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About The Bancorp

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for The Bancorp Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, money market, and commercial accounts. It also provides securities-backed lines of credit, insurance policy cash value-backed lines of credit, vehicle fleet and other equipment leasing, small business administration loans, and commercial mortgage-backed loans, as well as prepaid and debit cards.

Further Reading: What Factors Can Affect Return on Equity?



Receive News & Ratings for The Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.