CAE (CAE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The aerospace company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.05. CAE had a positive return on equity of 4.94% and a negative net margin of 1.35%. The company had revenue of $894.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $878.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect CAE to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CAE opened at $30.39 on Wednesday. CAE has a 1-year low of $13.80 and a 1-year high of $32.19. The stock has a market cap of $9.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -253.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.69.

CAE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CAE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of CAE from C$40.00 to C$39.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of CAE from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of CAE from C$44.00 to C$43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on CAE from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CAE currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.30.

CAE Company Profile

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies simulation equipment and training solutions to defense and security markets, commercial airlines, business aircraft operators, helicopter operators, aircraft manufacturers, and healthcare education and service providers worldwide.

