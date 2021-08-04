Piper Sandler Boosts Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN) Price Target to $14.00

Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $11.00 to $14.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 64.32% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of Apollo Endosurgery in a report on Monday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Apollo Endosurgery from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th.

APEN opened at $8.52 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.02. The company has a market cap of $230.38 million, a PE ratio of -11.83 and a beta of 2.18. Apollo Endosurgery has a 52-week low of $1.25 and a 52-week high of $9.01. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.94.

Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.02). Apollo Endosurgery had a negative return on equity of 730.71% and a negative net margin of 37.52%. Research analysts forecast that Apollo Endosurgery will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Apollo Endosurgery news, Director David Pacitti sold 18,742 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.87, for a total value of $128,757.54. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,142 shares in the company, valued at $124,635.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 26.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in APEN. CPMG Inc grew its stake in Apollo Endosurgery by 1.9% in the first quarter. CPMG Inc now owns 3,169,845 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,466,000 after purchasing an additional 60,333 shares during the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Apollo Endosurgery by 7.8% in the first quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 1,566,794 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,633,000 after acquiring an additional 113,745 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Apollo Endosurgery by 3.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 644,191 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,549,000 after acquiring an additional 20,349 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Apollo Endosurgery by 81.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 405,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,232,000 after acquiring an additional 181,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manatuck Hill Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Apollo Endosurgery by 109.2% in the first quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 251,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,388,000 after acquiring an additional 131,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.88% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Endosurgery Company Profile

Apollo Endosurgery, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of medical devices. The company offers OverStitch and OverStitch Sx Endoscopic Suturing Systems that enable advanced endoscopic procedures by allowing physicians to place full thickness sutures and secure the approximation of tissue through a flexible endoscope.

