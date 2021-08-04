William Blair Comments on Tactile Systems Technology, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:TCMD)

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD) – William Blair decreased their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Tactile Systems Technology in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 2nd. William Blair analyst M. Kaczor now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.07 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.10. William Blair also issued estimates for Tactile Systems Technology’s FY2021 earnings at $0.34 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS.

Shares of TCMD stock opened at $44.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $874.82 million, a P/E ratio of 79.34, a P/E/G ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.64. Tactile Systems Technology has a 12-month low of $30.31 and a 12-month high of $64.53.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.06. Tactile Systems Technology had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 10.17%.

In other news, Director William W. Burke sold 6,761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $371,855.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,924 shares in the company, valued at $765,820. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William W. Burke sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.08, for a total value of $41,664.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $262,639.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Tactile Systems Technology during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 45.4% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 24,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after buying an additional 7,516 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Tactile Systems Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Tactile Systems Technology by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 125,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,661,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.63% of the company’s stock.

Tactile Systems Technology Company Profile

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and provision of medical devices for chronic diseases in the United States. The company offers Flexitouch Plus system, a pneumatic compression device for the treatment of lymphedema; and Entre system, a portable pneumatic compression device that is used for the at-home treatment of venous disorders, such as lymphedema and chronic venous insufficiency, including venous leg ulcers.

