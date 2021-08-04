Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust (LON:AIE) Hits New 52-Week High at $169.00

Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust plc (LON:AIE) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 169 ($2.21) and last traded at GBX 170 ($2.22), with a volume of 74814 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 167 ($2.18).

The stock has a market capitalization of £150.43 million and a PE ratio of 6.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 159.22.

In other news, insider Rita Dhut purchased 2,443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 162 ($2.12) per share, with a total value of £3,957.66 ($5,170.71).

Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust PLC is headquartered in London, United Kingdom.

