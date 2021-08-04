Independence (NYSE:IHC) Shares Gap Down to $44.74

Independence Holding (NYSE:IHC) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $44.74, but opened at $43.43. Independence shares last traded at $44.56, with a volume of 100 shares trading hands.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Independence from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th.

The firm has a market cap of $650.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.37 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.25.

Independence (NYSE:IHC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter. Independence had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 3.54%. The business had revenue of $124.66 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 1%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IHC. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Independence during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Independence by 130.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Independence by 46.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Independence during the first quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Independence by 79.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.43% of the company’s stock.

Independence Company Profile (NYSE:IHC)

Independence Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in health, pet, and life insurance businesses. The company's dental portfolio includes indemnity and PPO plans for employer groups of two or more lives, and for individuals; vision plans that offer a flat reimbursement amount for exams and materials; and short-term medical products for people with temporary needs for health coverage.

