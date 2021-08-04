Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.05 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT) – Piper Sandler reduced their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Sterling Bancorp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler analyst N. Cucharale now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.05 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.09. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Sterling Bancorp’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.05 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Sterling Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. TheStreet upgraded Sterling Bancorp from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th.

Sterling Bancorp stock opened at $4.90 on Wednesday. Sterling Bancorp has a 12 month low of $2.89 and a 12 month high of $5.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.63.

Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). Sterling Bancorp had a negative return on equity of 2.13% and a negative net margin of 5.05%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBT. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Sterling Bancorp by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 55,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 4,387 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Sterling Bancorp by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 3,449 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Sterling Bancorp by 104.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 69,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 35,546 shares during the last quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sterling Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $159,000. Finally, TCW Group Inc. grew its holdings in Sterling Bancorp by 1.2% in the first quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 1,581,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,954,000 after purchasing an additional 18,595 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.92% of the company’s stock.

Sterling Bancorp Company Profile

Sterling Bancorp, Inc is a unitary thrift holding company. Its wholly owned subsidiary, Sterling Bank and Trust, F.S.B., has primary branch operations in San Francisco and Los Angeles, California and New York City, and a loan production office in Seattle, Washington. Sterling offers a broad range of loan products to the residential and commercial markets, as well as retail and business banking services.

