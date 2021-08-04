TELUS Co. (TSE:T) Expected to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

TELUS Co. (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) – Research analysts at Desjardins decreased their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of TELUS in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 3rd. Desjardins analyst J. Dubreuil now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.30 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.31. Desjardins also issued estimates for TELUS’s FY2021 earnings at $1.10 EPS.

TELUS (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported C$0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.26.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$27.62 target price on shares of TELUS in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$31.00 target price on shares of TELUS in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on TELUS from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on TELUS from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$30.00 price objective (up from C$29.00) on shares of TELUS in a research report on Tuesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$29.36.

Shares of T stock opened at C$28.14 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$27.70. The stock has a market cap of C$38.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.89. TELUS has a 1-year low of C$22.50 and a 1-year high of C$28.30.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.316 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 135.00%.

About TELUS

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The Wireless segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services. Its wireless products and services include network revenue comprising data and voice; and equipment sales from mobile technologies.

