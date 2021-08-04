Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM) Sets New 1-Year High at $17.06

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $17.06 and last traded at $17.04, with a volume of 27 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.90.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.51.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 14th were paid a $0.064 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 13th. This represents a $0.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.50%.

In other Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust news, Portfolio Manager Timothy M. O’reilly purchased 3,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.08 per share, for a total transaction of $59,817.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the portfolio manager now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,748. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 6.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust during the first quarter worth about $57,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust during the first quarter worth about $86,000. Trust Co. of Oklahoma acquired a new stake in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust during the second quarter worth about $167,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its stake in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 18.0% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 11,988 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 1,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peddock Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust during the first quarter worth about $284,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.69% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust Company Profile (NYSE:IIM)

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

