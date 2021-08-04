Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 14,758 Shares of Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC reduced its position in Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) by 25.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,310 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,758 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Red Rock Resorts were worth $1,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the first quarter valued at about $54,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the first quarter valued at about $73,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 32.2% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the first quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the first quarter valued at about $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RRR opened at $39.31 on Wednesday. Red Rock Resorts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.51 and a 1 year high of $46.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.86, a current ratio of 4.45 and a quick ratio of 4.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of 34.18 and a beta of 2.56.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.80. Red Rock Resorts had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 42.10%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Red Rock Resorts, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RRR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Red Rock Resorts from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. TheStreet lowered Red Rock Resorts from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Truist boosted their price objective on Red Rock Resorts from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price objective (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Red Rock Resorts from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Red Rock Resorts presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.64.

About Red Rock Resorts

Red Rock Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and development of gaming and entertainment facilities. The firm operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. Its amenities include restaurants, entertainment venues, movie theatres, bowling and convention or banquet space, as well as traditional casino gaming offerings such as video poker, slot machines, table games, bingo and race and sports wagering.

