Morgan Stanley Has $41.29 Million Position in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG)

Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) by 56.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,029,606 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 371,829 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Harley-Davidson were worth $41,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HOG. H Partners Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. H Partners Management LLC now owns 8,400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,840,000 after acquiring an additional 1,920,875 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Harley-Davidson in the fourth quarter valued at about $66,511,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Harley-Davidson by 389.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,280,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,352,000 after buying an additional 1,018,883 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC boosted its position in Harley-Davidson by 979.7% in the first quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 411,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,489,000 after buying an additional 373,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Harley-Davidson in the first quarter valued at about $8,213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Harley-Davidson alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on HOG shares. boosted their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $39.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $43.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $40.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Harley-Davidson has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.97.

Harley-Davidson stock opened at $39.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a PE ratio of 12.63, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.47. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.56 and a twelve month high of $52.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.05.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 29.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 128.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.60) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.92%.

Harley-Davidson Company Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

See Also: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Harley-Davidson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harley-Davidson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.