LocalCoinSwap Price Up 1.3% Over Last 7 Days (LCS)

LocalCoinSwap (CURRENCY:LCS) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 4th. LocalCoinSwap has a total market capitalization of $1.06 million and $2,337.00 worth of LocalCoinSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LocalCoinSwap coin can currently be bought for about $0.0207 or 0.00000054 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, LocalCoinSwap has traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get LocalCoinSwap alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded up 18% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000401 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $166.13 or 0.00435974 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0777 or 0.00000204 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000064 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001165 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $331.93 or 0.00871097 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00004029 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000056 BTC.

LocalCoinSwap Coin Profile

LocalCoinSwap (CRYPTO:LCS) is a coin. LocalCoinSwap’s total supply is 70,381,431 coins and its circulating supply is 51,168,655 coins. The Reddit community for LocalCoinSwap is /r/LocalCoinSwap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for LocalCoinSwap is www.localcoinswap.com . LocalCoinSwap’s official Twitter account is @Localcoinswap_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for LocalCoinSwap is medium.com/localcoinswap

According to CryptoCompare, “LocalCoinSwap is a community-owned peer-to-peer (P2P) exchange for cryptocurrencies and tokens. It allows users to exchange cryptos with several alternative payment methods while distributing 100% of its profits back to LCS token holders. The LCS token is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain, allowing holders to receive part of the revenue generated by the P2P exchange, in accordance with the amount of tokens they hold. “

LocalCoinSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LocalCoinSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LocalCoinSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LocalCoinSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “LCSUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for LocalCoinSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LocalCoinSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.