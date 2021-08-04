Salarius Pharmaceuticals (SLRX) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Salarius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SLRX) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th. Analysts expect Salarius Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Salarius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SLRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.27 million during the quarter. Salarius Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 140.01% and a negative return on equity of 27.74%. On average, analysts expect Salarius Pharmaceuticals to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Salarius Pharmaceuticals alerts:

SLRX opened at $0.82 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.05. Salarius Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.63 and a 1 year high of $3.50.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Salarius Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th.

Salarius Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing epigenetic-based cancer treatments. The company's lead candidate is Seclidemstat (SP-2577), which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, including prostate, breast, and ovarian cancers, as well as Ewing sarcoma.

Read More: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Salarius Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salarius Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.