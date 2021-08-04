GATX Co. (GATX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.50 on September 30th

GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share by the transportation company on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th.
GATX has raised its dividend payment by 14.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
GATX opened at $91.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 23.11 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $91.78. GATX has a fifty-two week low of $60.39 and a fifty-two week high of $106.31. The company has a quick ratio of 7.71, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97.
In other news, insider James M. Conniff sold 8,800 shares of GATX stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.77, for a total value of $904,376.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $904,376. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider James M. Conniff sold 10,316 shares of GATX stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.02, for a total transaction of $1,083,386.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $201,218.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,916 shares of company stock valued at $6,019,438 in the last quarter. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Several equities analysts have commented on GATX shares. Susquehanna upgraded shares of GATX from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of GATX from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $89.97 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th. Cowen upgraded shares of GATX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of GATX from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.99.
About GATX
GATX Corp. engages in leasing and owning railcar and fleets in North America, Europe and Asia. It operates through the following segments: Rail North America, Rail International and Portfolio Management. The Rail North America segment provides railcars pursuant to full-service leases under which it maintains the railcars and provides other ancillary services.
Further Reading: What is the Current Ratio?
Receive News & Ratings for GATX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GATX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.