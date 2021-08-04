GATX Co. (GATX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.50 on September 30th

GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share by the transportation company on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th.

GATX has raised its dividend payment by 14.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

GATX opened at $91.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 23.11 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $91.78. GATX has a fifty-two week low of $60.39 and a fifty-two week high of $106.31. The company has a quick ratio of 7.71, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97.

GATX (NYSE:GATX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The transportation company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $317.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.17 million. GATX had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 7.13%. GATX’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that GATX will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider James M. Conniff sold 8,800 shares of GATX stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.77, for a total value of $904,376.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $904,376. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider James M. Conniff sold 10,316 shares of GATX stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.02, for a total transaction of $1,083,386.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $201,218.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,916 shares of company stock valued at $6,019,438 in the last quarter. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on GATX shares. Susquehanna upgraded shares of GATX from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of GATX from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $89.97 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th. Cowen upgraded shares of GATX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of GATX from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.99.

GATX Corp. engages in leasing and owning railcar and fleets in North America, Europe and Asia. It operates through the following segments: Rail North America, Rail International and Portfolio Management. The Rail North America segment provides railcars pursuant to full-service leases under which it maintains the railcars and provides other ancillary services.

