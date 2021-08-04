Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.22

Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.2163 per share by the energy company on Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd.

Imperial Oil has increased its dividend by 36.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Imperial Oil stock opened at $27.86 on Wednesday. Imperial Oil has a 52 week low of $11.16 and a 52 week high of $35.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.63 billion, a PE ratio of 32.17 and a beta of 1.99.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a C$49.00 price objective on shares of Imperial Oil in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Imperial Oil in a report on Monday, June 21st. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Imperial Oil from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$35.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Imperial Oil has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.54.

About Imperial Oil

Imperial Oil Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated oil business. It operates through the following business segments: Upstream, Downstream, Chemical, and Corporate and Other. The Upstream segment includes the exploration and production of crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment focuses on refining crude oil into petroleum products.

