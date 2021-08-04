Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.22

Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.2163 per share by the energy company on Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd.
Imperial Oil has increased its dividend by 36.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
Imperial Oil stock opened at $27.86 on Wednesday. Imperial Oil has a 52 week low of $11.16 and a 52 week high of $35.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.63 billion, a PE ratio of 32.17 and a beta of 1.99.
About Imperial Oil
Imperial Oil Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated oil business. It operates through the following business segments: Upstream, Downstream, Chemical, and Corporate and Other. The Upstream segment includes the exploration and production of crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment focuses on refining crude oil into petroleum products.
See Also: SEC Filing
Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.