T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (TROW) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.08 on September 29th

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 2nd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 1.08 per share by the asset manager on Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%.

T. Rowe Price Group has increased its dividend payment by 57.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 35 consecutive years.

T. Rowe Price Group stock opened at $209.66 on Wednesday. T. Rowe Price Group has a 1 year low of $121.58 and a 1 year high of $212.41. The firm has a market cap of $47.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.52, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $198.96.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The asset manager reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.11. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 41.93% and a return on equity of 35.82%. On average, analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group will post 12.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.74, for a total transaction of $1,370,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 597,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,969,134.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary K. Bush sold 1,853 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.87, for a total transaction of $357,388.11. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,002,021.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 32,274 shares of company stock valued at $6,228,147. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Group stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 44,363 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $5,688,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TROW shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $191.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Saturday, May 1st. Citigroup upped their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $208.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group upped their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $183.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, upped their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.33.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

