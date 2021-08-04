Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Grows Position in trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its position in shares of trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) by 1,020.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,500 shares during the quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in trivago were worth $93,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TRVG. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of trivago in the first quarter worth $404,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of trivago in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $172,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of trivago during the first quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of trivago during the first quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of trivago in the first quarter worth approximately $295,000. 7.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRVG opened at $2.86 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.67 and a beta of 1.76. trivago has a 52 week low of $1.25 and a 52 week high of $5.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.36.

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $46.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.52 million. trivago had a negative return on equity of 3.20% and a negative net margin of 9.28%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that trivago will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TRVG shares. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of trivago from $1.35 to $3.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded trivago from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on trivago from $2.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of trivago from $4.00 to $3.60 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of trivago from $2.40 to $2.60 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.82.

trivago N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates a hotel and accommodation search platform in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. It offers online meta-search for hotels and accommodation through online travel agencies, hotel chains, and independent hotels.

