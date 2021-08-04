Focused Wealth Management Inc Acquires Shares of 301 Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND)

Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thrive Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Lemonade in the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,772,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Lemonade in the 4th quarter valued at about $78,514,000. Coatue Management LLC bought a new stake in Lemonade in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,212,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Lemonade by 65.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,117,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,109,000 after purchasing an additional 443,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in Lemonade by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,640,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,053,000 after purchasing an additional 358,344 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Lemonade from $101.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lemonade from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.57.

Shares of NYSE LMND opened at $86.93 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $96.78. Lemonade, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.11 and a 12-month high of $188.30.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $23.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.88 million. Lemonade had a negative return on equity of 26.53% and a negative net margin of 147.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Lemonade, Inc. will post -3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael A. Eisenberg sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.27, for a total value of $1,805,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 71,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,420,002.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael A. Eisenberg sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.64, for a total value of $966,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 66,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,438,156.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 38.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products cover stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, pet, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies.

