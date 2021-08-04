Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Sells 1,175 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lowered its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,170 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,175 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $389,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 295,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,649,000 after purchasing an additional 32,472 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $286,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,302,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,755,000.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Shares of IWS opened at $116.21 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.32. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $77.36 and a 12 month high of $118.33.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Article: Neutral Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.