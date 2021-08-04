Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Invests $268,000 in Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 10,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AFYA. Newfoundland Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Afya in the first quarter worth $10,255,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Afya during the fourth quarter valued at $13,001,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Afya during the first quarter valued at $5,120,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Afya by 31.8% during the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 892,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,582,000 after buying an additional 215,200 shares during the period. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY boosted its stake in Afya by 6.2% during the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 3,567,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,315,000 after buying an additional 207,766 shares during the period. 29.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AFYA opened at $24.19 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.13. Afya Limited has a 52 week low of $18.48 and a 52 week high of $29.01. The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 35.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.32.

Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.40). Afya had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 22.99%. The company had revenue of $72.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.96 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Afya Limited will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AFYA shares. Morgan Stanley lowered Afya from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $28.50 in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Afya from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Afya from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Afya from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Afya currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.78.

Afya Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a medical education group in Brazil. The company provides educational products and services, including medical schools, medical residency preparatory courses, graduate courses, and other programs to lifelong medical learners enrolled across its distribution network, as well as to third-party medical schools.

