Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Buys Shares of 830 Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 830 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Psagot Investment House Ltd. boosted its stake in Invesco Solar ETF by 90.4% in the first quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 690,670 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $63,383,000 after acquiring an additional 327,985 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Invesco Solar ETF by 67.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 564,066 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,963,000 after acquiring an additional 227,693 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $10,570,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 2,790.5% in the 1st quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 116,518 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,692,000 after buying an additional 112,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Main Management ETF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Solar ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $9,642,000.

Get Invesco Solar ETF alerts:

Shares of TAN opened at $88.50 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.28. Invesco Solar ETF has a 12-month low of $47.10 and a 12-month high of $125.98.

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Solar ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Solar ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.