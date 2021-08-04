BOMB (BOMB) Trading 5.1% Higher Over Last Week

BOMB (CURRENCY:BOMB) traded up 2.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 4th. During the last seven days, BOMB has traded 5.1% higher against the US dollar. BOMB has a total market capitalization of $1.96 million and $205,654.00 worth of BOMB was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BOMB coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.17 or 0.00005677 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38,199.90 or 0.99992888 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.19 or 0.00031921 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00006349 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.40 or 0.00071730 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000831 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 18.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00011426 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002651 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000605 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000120 BTC.

About BOMB

BOMB is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BOMB’s total supply is 905,344 coins and its circulating supply is 904,556 coins. BOMB’s official Twitter account is @bombtoken . The Reddit community for BOMB is /r/bombtoken . BOMB’s official website is bombtoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BOMB is a social experiment and financial case study to measure the feasibility of a deflationary currency. The rules are simple. There was originally 1,000,000 Bomb in existence.Each time a Bomb is transferred, 1% of the transaction is destroyed.There will never be newly minted Bomb.The intention is not to be used for day-to-day transactions, but rather as a decentralized hedge against traditional inflationary instruments. Through a system of immutable smart contracts and continuous destruction, BOMB is the world’s first self-destructing currency. “

Buying and Selling BOMB

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOMB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOMB should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BOMB using one of the exchanges listed above.

