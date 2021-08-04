ApeSwap Finance (BANANA) Market Cap Hits $100.95 Million

ApeSwap Finance (CURRENCY:BANANA) traded 4.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 4th. One ApeSwap Finance coin can now be purchased for about $2.16 or 0.00005658 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ApeSwap Finance has traded down 17.8% against the US dollar. ApeSwap Finance has a market cap of $100.95 million and approximately $1.11 million worth of ApeSwap Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002617 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001846 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.57 or 0.00045994 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.74 or 0.00101398 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.22 or 0.00144555 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38,037.75 or 0.99568458 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002692 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $324.22 or 0.00848691 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ApeSwap Finance Profile

ApeSwap Finance’s total supply is 46,989,102 coins and its circulating supply is 46,705,615 coins. ApeSwap Finance’s official Twitter account is @ape_swap

Buying and Selling ApeSwap Finance

