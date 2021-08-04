Financial Review: ZipLink (OTCMKTS:ZIPL) and 36Kr (NASDAQ:KRKR)

ZipLink (OTCMKTS:ZIPL) and 36Kr (NASDAQ:KRKR) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares ZipLink and 36Kr’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ZipLink N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A 36Kr $59.27 million 1.29 -$42.95 million N/A N/A

ZipLink has higher earnings, but lower revenue than 36Kr.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.2% of 36Kr shares are held by institutional investors. 57.5% of ZipLink shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for ZipLink and 36Kr, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ZipLink 0 0 0 0 N/A 36Kr 0 0 1 0 3.00

36Kr has a consensus price target of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 203.03%. Given 36Kr’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe 36Kr is more favorable than ZipLink.

Volatility & Risk

ZipLink has a beta of -0.84, suggesting that its share price is 184% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, 36Kr has a beta of 0.79, suggesting that its share price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares ZipLink and 36Kr’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ZipLink N/A N/A N/A 36Kr -61.60% -52.87% -35.82%

Summary

36Kr beats ZipLink on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ZipLink

This record represents the public shell of ZipLink, Inc. In November 2000, ZipLink, Inc. suspended its operations and announced the lay off of substantially all of its employees except those necessary to wind down operations. Ziplink, Inc. operated as a wholesale connectivity provider in North America for the Business-to-Business marketplace, including Internet service providers, competitive local exchange carriers, Web appliance vendors, and PC manufacturers and distributors, as of September 30, 2000. ZipLink also offered a range of Internet connectivity services for Internet appliances, including Internet access and subscriber authentication. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in Lowell, Massachusetts.

About 36Kr

36Kr Holdings Inc. offers content and business services to new economy participants in the People's Republic of China. It creates and distributes various content, including insightful reports on companies and timely market updates, as well as editorials and commentaries in various industries, such as technology, consumer and retail, and healthcare. The company's business services include online advertising services; enterprise value-added services, such as integrated marketing, offline events, and consulting services; and subscription services to individuals, institutional investors, and enterprises. 36Kr Holdings Inc. was founded in 2010 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

