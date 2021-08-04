Cryptocean (CRON) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $213,008.00

Cryptocean (CURRENCY:CRON) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 4th. Cryptocean has a market capitalization of $19.76 million and approximately $213,008.00 worth of Cryptocean was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cryptocean coin can now be purchased for about $2.41 or 0.00006307 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Cryptocean has traded up 3.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002618 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.42 or 0.00061307 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002674 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00015490 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002619 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $310.51 or 0.00812801 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.17 or 0.00042339 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $35.05 or 0.00091746 BTC.

About Cryptocean

Cryptocean is a coin. Its launch date was May 8th, 2018. Cryptocean’s total supply is 19,121,151 coins and its circulating supply is 8,199,052 coins. The Reddit community for Cryptocean is /r/Cryptocean and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cryptocean’s official Twitter account is @Cryptocean1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Cryptocean is cryptocean.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Cryptocean is a blockchain-based financial ecosystem. It provides a different financial and technological set of tools for working with crypto-currencies, digital financial assets and fiat money. Cryptocean designed a debit card to work together with a mobile app, in order to provide the platform users with ATM withdraws service through instant crypto-fiat conversion. A digital wallet is available at Cryptocean for the users to manage their funds as well as an exchange service, where it is possible to trade (buy/sell) cryptocurrencies. The CRON token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 cryptocurrency that serves as a medium of exchange on the entire ecosystem. It will be tradeable within the Cryptocean exchange and supported by the platform native digital wallet. “

Cryptocean Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptocean directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cryptocean should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cryptocean using one of the exchanges listed above.

