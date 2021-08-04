Overseas Shipholding Group (OSG) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

Overseas Shipholding Group (NYSE:OSG) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, August 6th. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Overseas Shipholding Group (NYSE:OSG) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The transportation company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Overseas Shipholding Group had a negative return on equity of 2.95% and a negative net margin of 2.75%. The business had revenue of $81.27 million for the quarter.

Get Overseas Shipholding Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE OSG opened at $2.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.43. Overseas Shipholding Group has a 12-month low of $1.82 and a 12-month high of $3.04.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Overseas Shipholding Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th.

About Overseas Shipholding Group

Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels. Its vessels are engaged in the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the United States flag trades. As of December 31, 2019, the company owned or operated a fleet of 21 vessels totaling an aggregate of approximately 1 million deadweight tons.

Further Reading: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Overseas Shipholding Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Overseas Shipholding Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.