Laird Superfood (LSF) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Laird Superfood (NYSEMKT:LSF) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 11th. Analysts expect Laird Superfood to post earnings of ($0.54) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Laird Superfood (NYSEMKT:LSF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.11). On average, analysts expect Laird Superfood to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Laird Superfood stock opened at $25.46 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.83.

In related news, COO Scott Mcguire sold 956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.76, for a total value of $30,362.56. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 22,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $700,117.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Paul Jr. Hodge sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.84, for a total value of $69,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 10,456 shares of company stock worth $328,128 over the last quarter. 35.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on LSF shares. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Laird Superfood in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Laird Superfood from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th.

About Laird Superfood

Laird Superfood, Inc manufactures and markets plant-based natural and functional food in the United States. It offers powdered and liquid coffee creamers, and hydration and beverage enhancing supplements; hydrate coconut water products, activate daily jumpstart products, activate prebiotic daily greens, renew plant-based proteins, and performance mushroom supplements; coffee, tea, hot chocolate products; and Pili nuts and Harvest dates.

