Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.700-$6.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.710. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.54 billion-$1.56 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.53 billion.

Shares of Tyler Technologies stock opened at $490.84 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $20.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.95 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $452.98. Tyler Technologies has a 1 year low of $319.58 and a 1 year high of $498.98.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.63. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 12.30%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tyler Technologies will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson restated a neutral rating and issued a $492.56 target price (up previously from $395.00) on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Monday, July 26th. BTIG Research reissued a hold rating on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. JMP Securities raised their target price on Tyler Technologies from $480.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Tyler Technologies from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Tyler Technologies from $480.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $509.57.

In other Tyler Technologies news, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.09, for a total transaction of $3,970,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 84,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,535,441.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Luther King, Jr. sold 7,935 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.70, for a total value of $3,076,399.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 80,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,313,365.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 47,527 shares of company stock worth $19,564,271. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

About Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

