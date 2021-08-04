Millennium Management LLC Buys Shares of 73,849 Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 73,849 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,197,000. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.14% of Exponent at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Exponent during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Exponent during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Exponent during the first quarter worth about $100,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Exponent during the first quarter worth about $169,000. Finally, Milestone Advisory Partners bought a new position in shares of Exponent during the first quarter worth about $202,000. Institutional investors own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EXPO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Exponent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. Truist raised their target price on Exponent from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on Exponent from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday.

NASDAQ EXPO opened at $109.53 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.66. Exponent, Inc. has a one year low of $68.42 and a one year high of $109.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a PE ratio of 59.81 and a beta of 0.36.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. Exponent had a return on equity of 26.17% and a net margin of 21.94%. Equities analysts expect that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.61%.

In other Exponent news, VP Bradley A. James sold 3,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.29, for a total value of $284,824.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $385,426.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Exponent Company Profile

Exponent, Inc is an engineering and scientific consulting company, which engages in the provision of engineering, scientific, environmental, and health consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Engineering and Other Scientific and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment include technical consulting in different practices primarily in engineering.

