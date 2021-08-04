Millennium Management LLC Buys 61,409 Shares of Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD)

Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) by 661.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 70,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 61,409 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Walker & Dunlop were worth $7,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Walker & Dunlop by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Walker & Dunlop by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 43,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,467,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 22,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,324,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 3,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,217,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 72.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walker & Dunlop stock opened at $101.84 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 206.85 and a quick ratio of 206.85. The stock has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $102.39. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.03 and a twelve month high of $114.77.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $224.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.50 million. Walker & Dunlop had a return on equity of 21.52% and a net margin of 24.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.49 EPS. Research analysts predict that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. Walker & Dunlop’s dividend payout ratio is 26.01%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WD. Wolfe Research began coverage on Walker & Dunlop in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $147.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Walker & Dunlop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on Walker & Dunlop from $70.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

Walker & Dunlop, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate and finance services. It focuses on multifamily lending, debt brokerage, and property sales. It also involves the delivery and servicing of loan products for its customers. The company was founded by Oliver Walker and Laird Dunlop in 1937 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

