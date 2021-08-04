Millennium Management LLC Takes Position in Priveterra Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:PMGMU)

Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Priveterra Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:PMGMU) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 742,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,377,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Priveterra Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,491,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of Priveterra Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $994,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Priveterra Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,479,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Priveterra Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Priveterra Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

Priveterra Acquisition stock opened at $9.96 on Wednesday. Priveterra Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.70 and a 1 year high of $10.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.96.

Priveterra Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with other businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

