Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Purchases New Position in Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Evelo Biosciences during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in Evelo Biosciences during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Evelo Biosciences by 275.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,644 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Evelo Biosciences by 15.5% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 13,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Evelo Biosciences by 25.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,844 shares during the period. 86.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ EVLO opened at $9.75 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.19. The company has a quick ratio of 6.38, a current ratio of 6.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $520.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.41 and a beta of 1.27. Evelo Biosciences, Inc. has a one year low of $3.73 and a one year high of $19.93.

Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.01. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Evelo Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.19 EPS for the current year.

EVLO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised Evelo Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Evelo Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Evelo Biosciences from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Chardan Capital cut their price target on Evelo Biosciences from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Evelo Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Evelo Biosciences has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.33.

Evelo Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops oral biologics for the treatment of inflammatory diseases and cancer. It is developing EDP1815, a whole-microbe candidate for the treatment of inflammatory diseases; and is in clinical development trial for the treatment of psoriasis and atopic dermatitis, as well as for the hyperinflammatory response associated with COVID-19.

