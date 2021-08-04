Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Sells 37,634 Shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board trimmed its position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) by 65.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 37,634 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SKT. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 222,567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,669,000 after acquiring an additional 19,691 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 54,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 1,912 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 142,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,709,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,031,000 after purchasing an additional 55,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 154.9% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 109,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 66,253 shares in the last quarter. 77.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SKT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.33.

Shares of NYSE SKT opened at $16.98 on Wednesday. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.46 and a twelve month high of $22.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.49, a P/E/G ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 2.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.96.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.18). Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 10.63%. Equities research analysts predict that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a $0.177 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s payout ratio is currently 44.94%.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Company Profile

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE: SKT) is a leading operator of open-air upscale outlet shopping centers that owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 38 centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states and in Canada, totaling approximately 14.1 million square feet, leased to over 2,700 stores operated by more than 500 different brand name companies.

