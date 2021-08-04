Voloridge Investment Management LLC Takes $835,000 Position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 17,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $835,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PDT Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 57.8% in the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 71,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,511,000 after acquiring an additional 26,200 shares during the period. Tygh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 236,943 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,636,000 after buying an additional 79,911 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $10,407,000. Glenview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $555,000. Finally, Value Holdings Management CO. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 41.2% during the 1st quarter. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC now owns 48,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,358,000 after buying an additional 14,000 shares during the period. 84.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on KLIC shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $61.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.80.

In related news, CEO Fusen Ernie Chen sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.58, for a total transaction of $2,263,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 678,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,414,821.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Chin Hu Lim sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total transaction of $280,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 75,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,249,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock opened at $53.78 on Wednesday. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.86 and a twelve month high of $63.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.06. The firm has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 20.77 and a beta of 1.22.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $340.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.00 million. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a net margin of 15.66% and a return on equity of 20.62%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 24th were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 23rd. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s payout ratio is presently 58.95%.

About Kulicke and Soffa Industries

Kulicke & Soffa Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through the Capital Equipment and APS segments. The Capital Equipment segment consists of ball bonders, wedge bonders, advanced packaging, and electronic assembly solutions.

