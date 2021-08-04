Voloridge Investment Management LLC Has $865,000 Stake in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 94.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,409 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,499 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Anthem were worth $865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its position in shares of Anthem by 141.9% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anthem in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Anthem in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anthem in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Anthem in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ANTM opened at $395.29 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $386.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. Anthem, Inc. has a 52 week low of $244.10 and a 52 week high of $406.00. The company has a market cap of $96.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.05.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $7.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.34 by $0.69. Anthem had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The company had revenue of $33.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $9.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Anthem’s payout ratio is presently 20.11%.

In related news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 1,308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.02, for a total transaction of $520,610.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,766,065.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ryan M. Schneider bought 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $384.36 per share, for a total transaction of $499,668.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,714 shares in the company, valued at $1,811,873.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,060 shares of company stock worth $19,376,233 in the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ANTM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Anthem from $399.00 to $408.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Anthem from $430.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Anthem from $454.00 to $459.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Anthem from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on shares of Anthem from $425.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $415.67.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

