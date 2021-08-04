Voloridge Investment Management LLC Has $892,000 Position in R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) by 81.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 36,152 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock after selling 158,231 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in R1 RCM were worth $892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in R1 RCM in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in R1 RCM by 413.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,156 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in R1 RCM by 9,100.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,656 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,638 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its position in R1 RCM by 135.1% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 3,007 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 1,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in R1 RCM in the first quarter valued at about $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.53% of the company’s stock.

Get R1 RCM alerts:

RCM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of R1 RCM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of R1 RCM from a “b-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of R1 RCM in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.57.

In other R1 RCM news, Director Achi Series Lllp Tcp-Asc sold 14,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.82, for a total value of $316,390,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 153,789,200 shares in the company, valued at $3,355,680,344. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Joseph Gerard Flanagan sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.82, for a total transaction of $10,910,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,481,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,152,854.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 17,412,646 shares of company stock valued at $386,506,333 in the last 90 days. 63.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of RCM stock opened at $21.51 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. R1 RCM Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.61 and a 12-month high of $31.28. The company has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.29 and a beta of 0.82.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The healthcare provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.03). R1 RCM had a return on equity of 74.82% and a net margin of 9.65%. The business had revenue of $353.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $343.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that R1 RCM Inc. will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

R1 RCM Company Profile

R1 RCM, Inc engages in the provision of revenue cycle management to healthcare providers. It offers end-to-end, modular revenue cycle, and physician advisory services. The company was founded by Mary Ann Tolan and J. Michael Cline in July 2003 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Featured Story: Cryptocurrencies

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM).

Receive News & Ratings for R1 RCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for R1 RCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.