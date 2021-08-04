Voloridge Investment Management LLC Buys New Shares in Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 89,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $940,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BRMK. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Broadmark Realty Capital by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 75,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 3,061 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $361,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 830,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,474,000 after acquiring an additional 4,874 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 608,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,206,000 after acquiring an additional 9,685 shares in the last quarter. 53.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BRMK shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Broadmark Realty Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Broadmark Realty Capital in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Broadmark Realty Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Broadmark Realty Capital in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Broadmark Realty Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.25.

BRMK stock opened at $10.41 on Wednesday. Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.08 and a 12-month high of $11.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.02 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.56.

Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.01). Broadmark Realty Capital had a return on equity of 7.97% and a net margin of 71.45%. On average, research analysts predict that Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.07%. Broadmark Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 118.31%.

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term and first deed of trust loans to fund the construction, development, and investment in residential or commercial properties in the United States. It also provides short-term and first deed of trust loans secured by real estate to fund the construction and development, investment in residential or commercial properties.

