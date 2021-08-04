China Construction Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:CICHF) Short Interest Down 12.2% in July

China Construction Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:CICHF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,512,500 shares, a decrease of 12.2% from the June 30th total of 15,398,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2,456.8 days.

Shares of China Construction Bank stock opened at $0.70 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.76. China Construction Bank has a 12-month low of $0.63 and a 12-month high of $0.90.

China Construction Bank Company Profile

China Construction Bank Corporation provides various banking and related financial services to individuals and corporate customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, Treasury Business, and Others segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as foreign currency, all in one accounts, RMB, corporate term and notification, and corporate demand deposits, as well corporate deposits by agreement.

