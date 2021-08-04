Zymergen (NASDAQ:ZY) Rating Lowered to Neutral at The Goldman Sachs Group

Zymergen (NASDAQ:ZY) was downgraded by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $12.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $55.00. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target suggests a potential downside of 65.55% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on ZY. Cowen downgraded shares of Zymergen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Zymergen in a report on Monday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zymergen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Zymergen in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Finally, William Blair started coverage on shares of Zymergen in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.75.

NASDAQ ZY opened at $34.83 on Wednesday. Zymergen has a 52 week low of $25.75 and a 52 week high of $52.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.22.

Zymergen (NASDAQ:ZY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The company reported ($6.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.67) by ($4.84). The business had revenue of $3.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Zymergen will post -4.1 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZY. Johnson & Johnson Innovation JJDC Inc. bought a new position in Zymergen during the second quarter valued at approximately $662,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Zymergen during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,835,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in Zymergen during the second quarter valued at approximately $112,906,000.

Zymergen Company Profile

Zymergen Inc designs, engineers, and optimizes microbes for industrial applications in United States, Asia, and Europe. The company has a platform that treats the genome as a search space, to identify genetic changes that improve the economics for its customers' bio-based products for a range of industries, including chemicals and materials, agriculture, and pharmaceuticals.

