Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Cut to Hold at DZ Bank

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) was downgraded by investment analysts at DZ Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $110.00 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock. DZ Bank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 7.21% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CVX. Raymond James boosted their price target on Chevron from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $113.00 price objective (down from $117.00) on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Chevron from $126.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HSBC lowered Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $127.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised Chevron from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.19.

CVX opened at $102.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $104.26. The company has a market cap of $197.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Chevron has a twelve month low of $65.16 and a twelve month high of $113.11.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $37.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.98 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 3.90% and a net margin of 3.01%. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was up 169.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.59) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Chevron will post 6.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Chevron news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total value of $565,139.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.94% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

