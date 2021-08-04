Pflug Koory LLC Invests $99,000 in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 40,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $987,000 after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Flowers Foods by 7.0% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 45,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 2,937 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Flowers Foods by 16.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 676,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,108,000 after purchasing an additional 94,131 shares during the last quarter. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in Flowers Foods in the first quarter worth $358,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Flowers Foods in the first quarter valued at about $354,000. 65.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FLO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Flowers Foods from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Flowers Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

Shares of Flowers Foods stock opened at $23.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.76 and a beta of 0.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.14. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.66 and a twelve month high of $25.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 20.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is an increase from Flowers Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio is 64.12%.

Flowers Foods Profile

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery products in the United States. It offers fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack cakes, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs. Freshley's, and Tastykake brand names.

