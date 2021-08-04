Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Purchased by Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 19.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,877 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Kanawha Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 1.2% during the first quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 4,585 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $867,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. GFG Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.5% during the first quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 1,296 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.1% during the first quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 1,531 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.0% during the first quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 1,702 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 4.2% in the first quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 1,668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 82.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ TXN opened at $189.34 on Wednesday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $128.71 and a twelve month high of $197.58. The company has a quick ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $174.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $188.91.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.23. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 40.12% and a return on equity of 69.28%. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. Texas Instruments’s revenue was up 41.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 23rd. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 68.34%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on TXN shares. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $176.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Longbow Research upped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $206.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Texas Instruments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $203.88.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

See Also: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.