3,246 Shares in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) Purchased by HBW Advisory Services LLC

HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 3.2% during the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 5,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 2.6% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 3.4% during the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 5,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 6.1% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 2.5% during the first quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $636,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. 55.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WPC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of W. P. Carey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of W. P. Carey from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of W. P. Carey from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of W. P. Carey from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $77.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.60.

W. P. Carey stock opened at $79.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.34 billion, a PE ratio of 31.07 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.68 and a 1 year high of $82.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $77.54.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $319.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.03 million. W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 36.74%. W. P. Carey’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.26%. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is 88.61%.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

